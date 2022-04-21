COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,890 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, an increase of more than 2,000 over last week, as the state sees its third consecutive rise in infections.

Ohio averaged about 984 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since March 4. Cases are up 43% over last week, 80% over two weeks ago and 122% over three weeks ago.

7-day period New COVID-19 cases % change from previous week March 18-24 3,668 — March 25-31 3,103 -15.40% April 1-7 3,828 +23.36% April 8-14 4,808 +25.60% April 15-21 6,890 +43.30% *March 14-17 excluded because reporting period was four days instead of seven.

Thursday was the sixth release of cases since ODH switched from daily to weekly reporting. The change coincided with new infections continuing at a low level after the omicron variant wave.

Hospitalization, death and vaccine reporting are also weekly now. The 428 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 61 per day) are 111 more than last week.

94 more Ohioans died of COVID-19 in the past week, a decline from 100 deaths last week, 124 deaths two weeks ago and 249 deaths three weeks ago. 94 deaths are the fewest reported in a week since Ohio reported 75 one week in mid-August.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,688,327 +6,890 Hospitalizations 114,871 +428 Deaths 38,360 +94 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

6,293 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 7,490 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.