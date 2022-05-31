PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Cities along the Ohio River in southern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky are celebrating the addition of a new tourist attraction.

For those looking to explore the great outdoors this summer, you may be interested in the new Ohio River Way trail system.

This recently launched project spans more than 250 miles, from Portsmouth, Ohio to West Point, Kentucky, and can be traveled on water and land. According to the organization’s board members, one of their goals is to bring tourism and an economic boost to these cities and towns that border the river.

The trail features a digital tour guide which can be accessed by scanning QR codes on signs located at each destination.

“It tells you where all the marinas, the fuels docks, and the campgrounds, and bike trails are all along the course of this… And the underground railroad sites, etcetera,” says Ohio River Way Organization Chair Brewster Rhoads.

With this new opportunity for the city of Portsmouth, local leaders are looking into possibly redeveloping sites along the river, like one riverside industrial property owned by Buckeye Terminals, LLC.

Many believe the site can be transformed into another popular destination for the city and also for those traveling the Ohio River Way.

“If you launch or ride your bike out from some say the central business district and the first thing you see is post-industrial that just sort of detracts from the investment a community might be making,” says Ohio River Way Boardmember Francis Mennone.

Portsmouth 6th Ward Councilman Dennis Packard says for more than 20 years the property “hasn’t been anything.” He also says “the city manager made some contacts with buckeye terminals” and they will be “discussing the potential for this space.”

Tuesday morning, the city of Portsmouth will also be celebrating the launch of the 2022 Ohio River Challenge Paddle to Louisville, Kentucky. The event will start at 9 a.m. and Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne will also be joining paddlers on the long trip.