COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his candidacy for the U.S. Senate official, according to a spokesperson for LaRose’s campaign.

Early Monday, LaRose, an Akron native and Ohio State graduate, filed paperwork with federal elected officials and made the announcement official publicly with a social media post.

According to the release, LaRose is focused on “restoring Ohio’s voice in values to the Senate while highlighting his proven statewide leadership and conservative voting record.”

LaRose enters a field that includes state Senator Matt Dolan and businessman Bernie Moreno. The winner of the GOP primary will likely go against Senator Sherrod Brown, a three-term Democrat, in what is expected to be one of the most expensive senate races in 2024.

Recently, LaRose spoke with NBC4 and discussed topics such as Issue 1 and on how to apply for an absentee ballot. LaRose testified in favor of getting rid of recurring August special elections but then showed support to bring it back for Issue 1.