Ohio sets all-mail primary April 28; in-person voting off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio has set a new mail-in primary for April 28 due to the coronavirus. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill containing the change Friday.

Under the new scenario, the standard in-person primary is off and voters who haven’t cast ballots yet must ask for an absentee ballot by mail or phone by noon on April 25. Ballots must be returned by April 27 if they’re mailed or be deposited at a curbside dropbox on Election Day.

Those voters with disabilities or those without home mailing addresses will be allowed to vote in person on April 28.

