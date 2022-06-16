COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Temperatures are high in the Buckeye State, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering a way for residents to help beat the heat.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the ODNR is waiving daily pool fees at indoor and outdoor pools across several state for today, June 16, 2022. The parks are, as always, free for the public to visit.

“I encourage all Ohioans to take precautions throughout the week to stay safe,” said DeWine. “As our Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to work with its county partners to help community members stay cool and hydrated, ODNR’s offering of free admission to our state’s pools is another option that Ohio families can take advantage of to cool down.”

DeWine’s office says these facilities include:

Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center

Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center

Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park

Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

Anyone with questions about lodge locations or to check that the pools haven’t reached capacity should call 1-800-AT-A-PARK. For more information, visit greatohiolodges.com.

Ohioans can also head to the state park beaches to cool down at the following parks:

In Southeast Ohio, Barkcamp, Burr Oak, Dillon, Forked Run, Jackson Lake, Lake Alma, Lake Hope, Lake Logan, Salt Fork, Strouds Run, and Wolf Run State Parks all offer swim areas.

In Northwest Ohio, visit East Harbor, Harrison Lake, Indian Lake, Kelleys Island, Kiser Lake, Lake Loramie, Maumee Bay, or South Bass Island State Parks.

In Northeast Ohio, swimmers can explore Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Headlands Beach, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning, or West Branch State Parks.

In Central Ohio, swim beaches are available at Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Deer Creek, and Delaware State Parks.

In Southwest Ohio, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, Hueston Woods, Paint Creek, Scioto Trail, Stonelick, and Tar Hollow State Parks offer swim areas.

The ODNR is reminding Ohioans to review their safety tips before visiting any of the state park beaches.

For those who don’t want to hit the water, the ODNR says the parks’ nature centers are another option to keep cool while learning about the natural world and seeing the state’s wildlife up close. There are more than 30 state park nature centers throughout the Buckeye State.

To learn more about Ohio state park beaches and nature centers, visit ohiostateparks.gov.