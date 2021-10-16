Ohio State seeking fan-inspired turf designs

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 5: Fireworks go off as the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics is seeking fan-inspired design concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current turf in Ohio Stadium.

Fans can submit their design concepts for what they’d like the new turf to look like to New Turf Design. An internal department panel will review the submitted designs and ultimately create the new look of the field.

Designs can be submitted beginning Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 29.

Submissions to the link above can be in the form of photographs or PDFs. Children are also encouraged to have fun with the design and submit their ideas as well.

The turf will be placed in the Horseshoe by the time OSU plays its 2022 football season, which includes home games against Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.