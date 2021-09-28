Ohio State sex abuse survivors plan appeals, defend motives

Ohio

by: Kantele Franko, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 8, 2019, file photo, shows a sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, a federal judge dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits over Ohio State’s failure to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, saying it’s indisputable he abused hundreds of young men but agreeing with OSU’s argument that the legal window for such claims had passed. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – After a judge dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits against Ohio State over decades-old sexual abuse by a long-dead team doctor, plaintiffs say they’ll keep pressing their cases against the university via appeals.

Some say it’s not just about seeking more compensation, or about money at all. They want other things, such as stronger reforms, greater accountability, and an outcome that doesn’t block them from criticizing how the school handled the matter.

The judge acknowledged that abuse occurred but concluded that the legal time limit for the claims had passed. Cases filed even more recently involving dozens of plaintiffs are still pending.

