Ohio to take in 855 displaced Afghans

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Ohio will be taking in 855 displaced Afghans over the next six months, according to federal officials.

It’s part of the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program.

Federal officials told Governor Mike DeWine that they will be taken to eight Ohio resettlement agencies, which are mostly in the northeast and central parts of the state.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” said Governor DeWine. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Cleveland is welcoming 85 Afghans through US Together, 100 Afghans through Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services and 100 Afghans through U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland.

The International Institute of Akron is taking in 150 evacuees.

You can see the full Ohio breakdown in the table below:

Agency City Total Approved for APA

(Individuals) International Institute of Akron Akron 150 Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio Cincinnati 50 US Together Cleveland 85 Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services Cleveland 100 U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland Cleveland 100 Community Refugee and Immigration Services Columbus 250 US Together Columbus 95 US Together Toledo 25 TOTAL 855

The program aims to relocate Afghan arrivals as they begin to rebuild lives in the United States. The federal government is currently screening and vetting participants in this program.