December 25 2021 12:00 am

Ohio troopers seize more than 70 pounds of marijuana

Ohio

Courtesy: OSHP

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated 71 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.  

Sgt. Ray Santiago said a trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 173 in Summit County at about 9 a.m. Thursday. 

Police arrested the two people in the car, both are from Miami, Florida.

Courtesy: OSHP

They face charges of drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Officials said the marijuana confiscated had a street value of $195,000.

