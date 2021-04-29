Ohio unemployment numbers plateau as fraud claims continue to drop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says they will no longer be providing data on possible fraudulent unemployment claims as the numbers return to normal levels.

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending April 24, a total of 21,447 initial jobless claims were filed in the state. Of those filings, about 900 have been flagged for potential fraud.

“ODJFS has enhanced its identity verification and fraud detection methods to intercept fraud attempts resulting in a significant drop in the number of initial claims being filed,” ODJFS released in a statement. “Since the initial claims are returning to a normal level, we will no longer provide the numbers of fraud flags as part of the weekly initial jobs report.”

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 58 weeks is 3,264,308, which was more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 242,365 continued jobless claims last week, which was 533,937 fewer than the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

The ODJFS says 176,722 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week, and over the last 58 weeks, its has distributed over $9.6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 992,000 Ohioans.

The ODJFS has also issued over $10.5 billion in PUA payments to over 1 million Ohioans.