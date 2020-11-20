Ohio University sends cease and desist letter to fraternity, sorority

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Two Greek life organizations at Ohio University have been issued Cease and Desist orders after reports of behavior that could compromise the health and safety.

According to the university, the Ohio University Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility received separate reports alleging that the Sigma Kappa sorority and the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity engaged in conduct that “has potentially compromised the health and safety of their respective members and the Athens community.”

The University has notified both organizations’ headquarters and has subsequently issued a limited Cease and Desist order to Sigma Kappa’s Beta Upsilon chapter and Phi Gamma Delta’s Alpha Omega Delta chapter.

The university has launched an administrative investigation and the details of the allegations will not be publicly disclosed to protect the integrity of that process, according to university officials.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS