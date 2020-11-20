Ohio University sends cease and desist letter to fraternity, sorority

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Two Greek life organizations at Ohio University have been issued Cease and Desist orders after reports of behavior that could compromise the health and safety.

According to the university, the Ohio University Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility received separate reports alleging that the Sigma Kappa sorority and the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity engaged in conduct that “has potentially compromised the health and safety of their respective members and the Athens community.”

The University has notified both organizations’ headquarters and has subsequently issued a limited Cease and Desist order to Sigma Kappa’s Beta Upsilon chapter and Phi Gamma Delta’s Alpha Omega Delta chapter.

The university has launched an administrative investigation and the details of the allegations will not be publicly disclosed to protect the integrity of that process, according to university officials.

