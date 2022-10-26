The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed Republican candidate J.D. Vance ahead of Democratic candidate Tim Ryan.

The “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist leads Ryan, a sitting member of Congress, by about 4% in the latest Cygnal tracking poll of Ohio statewide races. The margin of error was 2.26%.

Conducted from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, it’s not the first time the two candidates have been outside of a Cygnal poll’s margin of error. But most others — including two released yesterday by Siena College and the Marist Institute for Public Opinion — have Vance and Ryan in a statistical dead heat.

Respondents were 54% female and 46% male. Forty-four percent identified as Republicans, 35% as Democrats, and 19% as “unaffiliated.”

Undecided voters beginning to dwindle; Vance leads Ryan

With Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — exactly two weeks away, 48.3% of likely voters polled said they would cast a ballot for Vance and 44.2% said they were voting Ryan.

Undecided voters in the U.S. Senate race dropped by two percent when contrasting a prior Cygnal poll that was released Oct. 22. That previous poll also ranked Vance as the frontrunner, by a slightly smaller margin.

"Vance’s lead has stayed a steady 4%, and time is running out for Ryan. Undecideds dropped and each candidate gained a point, so the window of uncertainty is closing," Cygnal data scientist Noah Rudnick said in a press release.

Pollster FiveThirtyEight Score Date Conducted Vance (R) Ryan (D) Net Result Within margin of error? Cygnal B+ Oct. 20-24 48% 44% Vance +4 No (+/- 2.26%) Marist College A Oct. 17-20 46% 45% Vance +1 Yes (+/- 3.9%) Siena College A Oct. 14-19 46% 46% Tie +0 Yes (+/- 5.1%) Cygnal B+ Oct. 14-18 47% 43% Vance +4 No (+/- 2.58%) Lucid B- Oct. 11-15 41% 43% Ryan +2 Yes (+/- 3.8%) Suffolk University B+ Oct. 11-15 47% 45% Vance +2 Yes (+/- 4.4%) Emerson College A- Oct. 6-7 46% 45% Vance +1 Yes (+/- 3%) Cygnal B+ Oct. 6-8 46% 44% Vance +2 Siena College A Sept. 18-22 43% 46% Ryan +3 Yes (+/- 4.4%) Baldwin Wallace University B/C Sept. 12-15 45% 48% Ryan +3 Yes (+/- 4.1%) Marist College A Sept. 12-13 46% 45% Vance +1 Yes (+/- 3.6%) Emerson College A- Sept. 12-13 44% 40% Vance +4 No (+/- 3.2%) Civiqs B- Sept. 10-13 48% 45% Vance +3 Yes (+/- 4%) Suffolk University B+ Sept. 5-7 46% 47% Ryan +1 Yes (+/- 4.4%) Echelon Insights B/C Aug. 31-Sept. 7 39% 45% Ryan +6 No (+/- 4.3%) Emerson College A- Aug. 15-16 45% 42% Vance +3 Yes (+/- 3.2) Suffolk University B+ May 22-24 42% 39% Vance +2 Yes (+/- 4.4%) A rundown of recent polls, via polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

DeWine still leads Whaley, with some voters unlikely to vote straight-ticket

Even with a tight U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine has held a considerable double-digit lead over Democratic challenger and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley in the bulk of independent polls this election cycle.

In this poll, it was an 18% lead -- 54.9% of respondents plan to vote for DeWine and 37.3% plan to vote for Whaley.

"Among the very conservative voters, Vance is even running ahead of DeWine, but both are taking almost all of these voters so DeWine is not losing any votes from his right flank," Rudnick said.

Vance, meanwhile, is struggling more with voters who fall more in the middle -- self-identified as "somewhat conservative" or "moderate" -- according to the Cygnal press release.