VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle near the scene of the shooting.

Norvell was arrested after several days of searching on Sept. 8.

She is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

There is no word on the condition of the shooting victim.