Ohio woman gets 15 years to life in grandson’s beating death

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — An Ohio woman who acknowledged having struck her grandson after initially asserting that the child was fatally injured while imitating a superhero has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Forty-seven-year-old Yisenya Flores of Toledo pleaded guilty earlier this month to murder and child endangerment in the September 2019 death of 5-year-old Anjuan Hare III.

The Toledo Blade reports that her attorney said Friday that she never intended to harm the child but months earlier had stopped taking mental health medications because of the cost. Prosecutors said mental health wasn’t the sole issue and the boy’s injuries couldn’t have come from one isolated incident.