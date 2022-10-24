LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is dead after her car hit a tree in the Union Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says they responded to a car versus tree crash on Big Branch Rd. on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m.

They say 67-year-old Marilyn Burns, of Chesapeake, drove her Chevy Blazer off the side of Big Branch Rd. and struck a tree.

OSHP says Mrs. Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say impairment is not suspected and that the crash is still under investigation.