HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting minors and possessing child pornography.

According to the US Department of Justice, 41-year-old Carrie Daniels, of Logan, Ohio, was federally charged in April of 2022. Her significant other, 37-year-old Robert Gemienhardt, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography of a three-year-old child and possessing thousands of images of child sex abuse in September of 2022.

Court documents say that more than 1,000 images and 350 videos depicting child sex abuse were found on Gemienhardt’s media devices. Some of the victims in the images and videos were as young as toddler age.

The DOJ says that Daniels and Gemienhardt groomed minor victims they had access to, sexually abused them and created child pornography of the abuse.

Daniels faces 15 to 30 years for sexually exploiting a minor, and she faces up to 10 years for possessing child pornography.