COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

According to CPD, the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m.

A large portion of the lawn at the Statehouse was blocked off as both Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated.

Because the shooting happened on Statehouse property, OSHP will investigate.

According to Columbus police, there is no suspect information available at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.