COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night.

According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported a suspect was seen fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle, but no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.