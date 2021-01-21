One dead in Vinton County crash

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident GENERIC 2_1513000196949-794306118.JPG
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died in a three-vehicle crash in Vinton County, Ohio just before 6 a.m. this morning Thursday, Jan. 21.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Andrew McNichols, 29 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling west on Wolf Hill Road, attempted to pass another vehicle and hit a third vehicle head-on. His vehicle then spun counter-clockwise, striking the vehicle he was attempting to pass.

The Vinton County Coroner’s office pronounced McNichols dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle struck head on sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the vehicle being passed was uninjured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS