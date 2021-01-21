One dead in Vinton County crash

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died in a three-vehicle crash in Vinton County, Ohio just before 6 a.m. this morning Thursday, Jan. 21.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Andrew McNichols, 29 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling west on Wolf Hill Road, attempted to pass another vehicle and hit a third vehicle head-on. His vehicle then spun counter-clockwise, striking the vehicle he was attempting to pass.

The Vinton County Coroner’s office pronounced McNichols dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle struck head on sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the vehicle being passed was uninjured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.