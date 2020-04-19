One dead, one injured in ATV accident

LUCASVILLE, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead and another seriously injured after an ATV accident on Rarden Bear Creek Road in Lucasville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a release from State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, April 18th just before 8 P.M. Highway Patrol received a call of a single ATV crash on Rarden Bear Creek Road near McCall Road.

Troopers say Zachary M. Bender, 31, of Lucasville, was driving the ATV when he reared off of the road, struck a culvert and was ejected from the ATV. Bender was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Patrick D. Cotton, 28, of Minford was also ejected and received serious injuries. He was flown from the scene by MedFlight to a Huntington, WV hospital.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2 and Morgan Township Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation at this time.