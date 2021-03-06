One injured in shooting near Morse Road Walmart in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after reports of a shooting at a Walmart in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road in Easton for reports of a shooting.

According to Columbus Police Commander Dan Hargus, the shooting happened outside the store in the parking lot.

Update: Columbus Police say the shooting occurred outside the Walmart parking lot, and that one suspect fled the scene in a dark Chevy Equinox. The victim is a possible juvenile, and police say the suspect and victim appeared to be in some verbal conflict. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/3yoYUbVeMx — Jonathan Jackson (@JonathanNBC4) March 7, 2021

Hargus said the suspect and the victim were in some type of verbal altercation which led to the shooting, adding the two appeared to know each other.

The male suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Chevy Equinox.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The Walmart did not close and the store was not evacuated. One entrance where police are conducting their investigation is closed.

Witnesses said that while they didn’t see the shooting, they did witness the aftermath.

“We were, like, pulling in, pulling up, sorry, pulling up, and then we just heard noises, but I didn’t think it was a gunshot,” said shopper Daniela Fergoso. “And then, all of a sudden, we see cops, they’re going to Walmart.”

“I didn’t know what was going on, but I was like, just as far as me here, right there, a person was laying on the ground,” said shopper Mac Jochen. “I don’t know anything, but that seems weird.”

Columbus homicide detectives are getting involved with the investigation, Hargus said.

No further information is available at this time.