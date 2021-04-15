Man killed in fatal hit-and-run, suspect sought

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Troopers need your help finding the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.
The incident took place Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of Miller’s Run-Fallen Timber Road north of Lucasville.
According to troopers, a man was struck outside of his vehicle near his home by a vehicle. The driver and vehicle fled the scene.
The man was sent to the hospital but later died.
Troopers say the vehicle is a dark colored, older and small body pick-up truck.
If you know anything about this case, please contact troopers at 740-354-2888.
You can remain anonymous.
