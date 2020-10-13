One school in Ohio closed for two weeks due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Fairland High School in Ohio will be closed for two weeks, and will reopen October, 27, 2020.

 The school district says that all other buildings will remain open at this time, and that they do not have any positive cases at any of the other buildings.

 They say that they are working closely with the Lawrence County Health Department and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as a part of COVID-19 investigation.

