Person injured by lightning strike

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. a couple miles southwest of Eagle Mills, a small township a few miles west of McArthur in Vinton County.

Dispatchers don’t know the condition of the victim at this time, but they were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as new details emerge.

