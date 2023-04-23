COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane departing John Glenn International Airport Sunday morning caught fire and had to complete an emergency landing.

According to a release from the airport, a plane had a reported engine fire while in the air at around 8 a.m. Emergency crews were sent to the airport around that time as the plane landed back at John Glenn safely.

NBC4 spoke with a passenger on the plane who said it was an American Airlines flight that was heading to Phoenix. The passenger told NBC4 that the pilot of the flight said a flock of geese flew into the engine, likely causing the engine fire.

A passenger photo showing blood on the plane after geese reportedly flew into the engine and caused a fire. (Courtesy Photo/Ryan Brink)

“Apparently we struck a flock of geese and the engine started making real loud ‘clonk, clonk, clonk’ noises,” said passenger John Fisher. “They eventually turned the engine off and turned around and went back to the airport.”

Fisher adds the pilot said they could not avoid the flock and lost the right engine.

Teddy Nemunaitis said he heard the plane before he looked up and saw the fire. “I was just making my coffee this morning and I heard this loud sound outside,” said Nemunaitis. “It sounded like a backfiring car, and I immediately ran on my balcony, looked up in the sky and saw this low-flying American Airlines jet with flames coming out of the engine.”

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC4 that federal officials will be investigating this incident further.

No further information is known at this time.