Police: $22,000 in suspected narcotics seized

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people have been arrested after Athens County Sheriff’s deputies seized approximately $22,120 worth of suspected narcotics in three separate incidents Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Deputies say Billy J. Haynes, 31, of Chauncey was arrested following a traffic stop U.S. Route 33 near State Route 682.
Deputies say they observed alleged criminal indicators during the stop and seized approximately 21 grams of suspected heroin, 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $2,455 after searching the vehicle with a K9.
Haynes was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on two counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Aggravated Drug Possession, also a felony of the second degree.
Deputies later found approximately 94 grams of suspected heroin on a subject in the Chauncey area, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspected heroin was seized, and this investigation remains active.
During a second traffic stop on State Route 682 in The Plains, deputies arrested Travis Cunningham, 35, of Vincent, Ohio, after finding an active warrant for his arrest from the Adult Parole Authority.
Cunningham also allegedly had a suspended license. While investigating, deputies recovered suspected methamphetamine and alleged abuse instruments associated with methamphetamine. Cunningham was Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, and additional charges are pending lab results.
