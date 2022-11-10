COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night.

A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue, which was illuminated by crosswalk lights, police said.

Mitchell-Rodriguez died about two hours later at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The woman with her was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, at the time in critical condition. That night, the crash was the city’s 79th traffic fatality in 2022, but the number has since risen to 81.

Charges have not been filed against the driver as of Thursday afternoon.