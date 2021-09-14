Police investigate fatal Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on September 13 at around 6:30 p.m on CR 34 near the TR 470 in Gallia County.

The accident caused the road to be closed for about two hours.

64-year-old Danny S. Thompson drove his truck off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail end and a tree. The truck overturned down a steep embankment and landed on its wheels in a creek. Mr. Thompson was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.