Police investigate fatal Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on September 13 at around 6:30 p.m on CR 34 near the TR 470 in Gallia County.
The accident caused the road to be closed for about two hours.
64-year-old Danny S. Thompson drove his truck off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail end and a tree. The truck overturned down a steep embankment and landed on its wheels in a creek. Mr. Thompson was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
