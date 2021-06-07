Police investigate shooting in Meigs County

SYRACUSE, OH (WOWK)—The Syracuse Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office have joined forces to investigate a firearm discharge from a vehicle in the Village of Syracuse.

According to the Village of Syracuse Police Department, the shooting took place around 1:05 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Syracuse Police Chief Michael Oliver at 740-992-7777 or Sheriff Deputy Joe Barnhart at 740-992-3371.