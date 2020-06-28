Police: Lethal round inadvertently fired during standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) – Cincinnati police say they and prosecutors are investigating after a police sergeant inadvertently fired a lethal shotgun round – but didn’t hit anyone – during a standoff with an armed man.

Chief Eliot Isaac said Sunday the sergeant meant to fire a pepper bullet during the SWAT standoff Saturday but grabbed a shotgun slug from his car by mistake. Isaac said the shot missed the man and went into a garbage can.

After several hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Prosecutors and the police internal affairs section will investigate.

