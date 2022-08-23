Columbus teachers picket outside Columbus Downtown High School Monday morning after going on strike. (NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road.

According to both police and a union spokesperson, a few members were hit, but no one was seriously injured.

“Our members will not be intimidated and the CEA (teachers’ union) is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of members,” said Columbus Education Association spokesperson Regina Fuentes.

There is no further information available at this time.

Columbus City Schools teachers and other staff members started striking Monday after a new contract agreement could not be reached between the district and the union.