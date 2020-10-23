Portsmouth attorney indicted in human trafficking case

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An attorney from Portsmouth, Ohio was indicted on 18 felony counts related to human trafficking.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Michael Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted. The crimes charged against Mearan involve six victims and span over 15 years, from 2003 to 2018, Yost says.

The charges in southern Ohio include one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three counts of trafficking in persons, five counts of compelling prostitution, and nine counts of promoting prostitution, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The case is being prosecuted as part of AG Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative and Special Prosecutions Section. This task force includes partnerships with representatives from the Portsmouth Police Department, Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence Unit and Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

