Portsmouth PD investigating incident after one man shot

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Nov. 30 at approximately 1:56 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department received a call about a shooting incident, according to a press release.

Officers say the incident happened in the 1500-1600 blocks of Kendall Avenue and one man was shot. The report says that Vernon Buffington was the man shot during an altercation.

Buffington was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, law enforcement reports. There is no further word on his condition.

Portsmouth PD is investigating and is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division at 740-354-1600.