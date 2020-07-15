Portsmouth River Days Festival cancelled due to the coronavirus

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The coronavirus pandemic has hit another festival as organizers announce the cancellation of the 2020 Portsmouth River Days Festival.

In a Facebook post, organizers said although they worked to find a way to hold the festival, it became clear they must cancel the event, originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

“While we tried to remain optimistic that there was a path forward, we also deeply value the health and safety of our festival attendees, volunteers, vendors, performers, and the Portsmouth area with all its businesses and employees,” organizers said. “The Friends of Portsmouth, River Days Festival Committee and the City of Portsmouth Health Department have jointly determined that with the current State of Ohio mandates we cannot go forward with holding the festival Labor Day weekend.”

Organizers said they understand the impact this cancellation will have on the community. They continue to work on future events including the River Days Pageant and Parade to Winterfest. They also look forward to the possibility to holding a version of the River Days Festival this winter.

