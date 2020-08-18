Possible postal delays could threaten Ohio votes

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 28: Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. The election which was postponed on March 17, is almost exclusively mail in or absentee. The only residents allowed to vote in person are those who are disabled, have no permanent residence, or who requested a ballot by mail but never received it. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- Secretary of State Frank LaRose and a group of bipartisan Secretaries of State have requested a meeting with the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after concerns of postal delays may impact the 2020 election.

“The ask is going to be very clear, any kind of changes they are doing can’t impact the election,” said Secretary LaRose, (R) Ohio.

Secretary LaRose explained that he is concerned about changes slowing down absentee by mail voting, especially with a record number of Ohioans expected to participate.

“Any delay, any service impact by the postal service is of course going to have an impact on elections,” said Secretary LaRose.

With this looming problem, some lawmakers are calling for LaRose to allow county boards to install more ballot drop boxes.

“This is the most commonsense, easiest way to help people vote in a global pandemic,” said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, (D) Cleveland.

Secretary LaRose explained that is a decision for the General Assembly, not his office.

“I can’t do things that I’m not allowed to do under law whether I like them or not,” said Secretary LaRose. “So would I like to expand drop boxes in the state of Ohio? Absolutely. Can’t do it without legislative permission.”

With the future of the Postal Service being unknown, Secretary LaRose urges all Ohio voters to act quickly and not procrastinate. He stressed absentee by mail in is still a viable option for Ohioans.

“Whether mail moves a little bit slower or not, if it takes a few extra days for delivery to happen that shouldn’t impact the confidence that Ohioans have,” said Secretary LaRose.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories