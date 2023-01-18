MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation.

According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

In November of 2022, Leib pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022.

He was arrested that night and charged with Aggravated Murder on Oct. 3.

Leib is also accused in another murder that happened earlier that same evening in Mason, West Virginia, just 10 minutes away from the scene in Pomeroy. During the investigation, Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Jason Pierce, 34, of Racine, was found with multiple gunshots and stab wounds in a home on Front Street in Mason.

Authorities say Leib faces a first-degree murder charge in the Mason investigation.