Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Prosecutors: Congressman’s campaign manager allegedly stole $1.4M

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) – The former campaign manager for an Ohio Congressman has been accused of embezzling more than $1.4 million.

Jamie Schwartz faces charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the 41-year-old Schwartz allegedly stole the money from Republican Rep. Steve Chabot’s campaign by writing checks to himself and his companies that were for more money than they had earned.

If convicted, Schwartz faces up to 20 years in prison. Schwartz’s attorney, Kevin Tierney, said that his client “accepts responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful,” adding that Schwartz has cooperated with investigators.

Tierney declined further comment on the matter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS