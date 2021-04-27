Prosecutors: Congressman’s campaign manager allegedly stole $1.4M

CINCINNATI (AP) – The former campaign manager for an Ohio Congressman has been accused of embezzling more than $1.4 million.

Jamie Schwartz faces charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the 41-year-old Schwartz allegedly stole the money from Republican Rep. Steve Chabot’s campaign by writing checks to himself and his companies that were for more money than they had earned.

If convicted, Schwartz faces up to 20 years in prison. Schwartz’s attorney, Kevin Tierney, said that his client “accepts responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful,” adding that Schwartz has cooperated with investigators.

Tierney declined further comment on the matter.