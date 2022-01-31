Pursuit in stolen vehicle in Jackson County, Ohio ends in arrest, missing girl found

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says on Facebook that a pursuit in a stolen Jeep vehicle ended in an arrest and the discovery of a missing 15-year-old Ross County teen.

They say on a tip from Ross County, deputies were dispatched to intercept a vehicle that they believed to have the missing teen in it.

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, deputies in the US-35 area saw the Jeep Liberty heading westbound.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver got off the US-35 and onto State Route 93 and started accelerating.

The man in the vehicle led deputies through multiple streets in the city of Jackson when the car hit a dead end at the Apple City Motorcycle Club. The driver rammed the gate at the club and continued on until it came to another dead end.

They say the man got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Anthony G. Ulfves, a man who had felony-level charges for taking the 15-year-old teen from Ross County.

Deputies found the missing teen slumped down in the front passenger seat of the stolen Jeep. The vehicle was then returned to its registered owner.

They say Ulfves faces charges regarding the pursuit and damage to the gate in Jackson County. The case will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review and possible filing of those charges.

According to a Facebook post put out by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Jackson Police assisted with this apprehension.