RECIPE: Fran DeWine’s Buckeye Brownies

BEXLEY, OHIO (WOWK) – Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine says while visiting vaccination clinics across the state she wanted a special way to thank the volunteers.

That is how her “Buckeye Brownies” were invented.

Here is the recipe:

Fran’s Buckeye Brownies

Buckeye Filling

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup smooth peanut butter

3 cups powdered sugar

Mix together in mixer. Chill. Roll into 3/4 inch balls and chill.

Brownie

1 stick butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 large eggs

2 boxes fudge brownie mix (family size 19.5 ounces)

Mix the melted butter and cream cheese together in the mixer. Add the eggs and mix well. Then add the brownie mix and mix until just combined. The dough is sticky. Chill.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Form the mixture into about 1 1/4 inch balls. I use a cookie scoop. Put on a greased cookie sheet, about 24 per sheet. No need to flatten them. Bake the brownie dough about 9 to 11 minutes (don’t over-bake). As soon as the brownies come out of the oven, press a cold peanut butter ball into the center of each cookie. Let the cookies cool for about 5 minutes and transfer to rack to cool. When cold, wrap individually. Makes about 6 dozen.