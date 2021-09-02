Red Cross to hold blood drives in Portsmouth

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The American Red Cross says they are in need of all blood types.
For anyone interested in donating, there are two blood drives scheduled to happen in Portsmouth at Shawnee State University.
The first drive will happen Wednesday, September 8 from 10 am to 4 pm and the second will happen Thursday, September 9th from 10 am to 3:30 pm.
Both drives will take place in the Morris University Center lobby.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.