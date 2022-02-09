Rep. Tim Ryan: Bengals’ Joe Burrow a ‘complete bada–‘

(WCMH)– Life-long Cleveland Browns fan Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he will be cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

“You gotta go with Joe! 1000 percent!” Ryan told a TMZ photographer during a seemingly impromptu street interview.

“It’s Ohio. He’s a complete bada** and he hasn’t forgotten where he came from,” the Youngstown representative and democratic U.S. Senate candidate continued. “And when you’re from Ohio, those are the three criteria.”

The Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

