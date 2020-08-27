Reward offered for information on Meigs County arsons

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into several intentionally set fires in Meigs County.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for any of the fires.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau says the fires happened in late July and early August. They say they believe the first three, which broke out July 26 in close proximity to one another are related.

Bureau officials say a vacant mobile home and an adjacent metal outbuilding on East Letart Road were allegedly set on fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26. The outbuilding was severely damaged while the home only received minor damage. Officials then found an unoccupied Ford Explorer completely burned just on State Route 124, just down the road from the first fire. According to investigators, a vacant single-family home was also allegedly set on fire on Bucktown Road.

Officials say they are also investigating several other fires in the county believed to be unrelated to the first three. A vacant vehicle and camper were allegedly set on fire around 3 a.m. July 27 on Lovett Road in Portland, and fire crews responded to a small barn fire Aug. 3. on Colburn Road in Pomeroy.

A fire also severely damaged an unoccupied mobile home around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5 pm State Route 143 in Pomeroy.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Racine Police Department and the Racine, Scipio and Pomeroy fire departments are working on the investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at (800) 589-2728, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 992-3371 or the Racine Police department at (740) 949-2296.

