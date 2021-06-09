Ross County Sheriff searching for missing Ohio man in possible danger

Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender says authorities are searching for a missing person they believed to be endangered. David Hunter was last seen around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender/Facebook)

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender says authorities are searching for a missing person they believed to be in danger.

According to Lavender, David Hunter was last seen around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, near the 600 block of Musgrove Road. Hunter is described as standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.