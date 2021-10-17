Scioto Co. health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County health officials report 20 additional COVID-19 cases. The county now has seen a total 11,356 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Officials also report 311 recoveries Sunday, which brings the total number of recoveries to 10,462.

There are no new hospitalizations reported for the county – leaving the total stay at 816 people. These are people who have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The number of residents fully vaccinated in the county remain at 42% or 31,425 people.