Scioto Co. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 23 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The county has now seen a total 11,336 cases since the start of the outbreak.

The health department says there are no new hospitalizations. This keeps the total number at 816 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of transmission for the county remains high.

The number of people full vaccinated for the county remains at 42% or 31,401 people.