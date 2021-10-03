Scioto Co. sees 24 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday for Scioto County. This brings the total number of cases for the county to 10,932 since the start of the pandemic.

The county saw no new hospitalizations, so the total stays at 779 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County is still categorized as high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,661 or 41%.