Scioto Co. sees 40 COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 40 new cases Sunday for Scioto County. This brings the total to 10,122 since the start of the pandemic.

The county also saw 74 more recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries – over the course of the outbreak – to 8,185.

ODH report 4 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County bringing the total to 729 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. The Health Department says this number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.