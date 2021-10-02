Coronavirus Updates
Scioto Co. sees 47 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brigs the total to 10,861 since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 9 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Saturday bringing the total to 779 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 41%.

