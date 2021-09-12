Scioto Co. sees 70 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County saw 70 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number to 9,429 for the county since the start of the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports no new additional cases for the county. The total stay is at 693 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County today is 29,038 or 39%.