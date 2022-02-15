UPDATE(6 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022): The Scioto County EMS says the 911 service is back up and running.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County’s 911 system is down for the second time in 24 hours.

Scioto County officials originally said that their 911 system was down for the county around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022, with it coming back on around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022.

Scioto County EMS says their 911 services are down again as of 4 p.m. today, Feb. 15.

They say if you have an emergency in Portsmouth, to call the main dispatch line at 740-353-4101.

If you have an emergency in Scioto County, to call the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.